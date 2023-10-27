Automatic door malfunction causes delay on Kajang MRT line

PETALING JAYA: Commuters are facing a longer waiting time as train services for the Kajang MRT line have been disrupted by a malfunction of automatic doors.

RapidKL said the repair works for the automatic doors are ongoing and trains on the route from the Kajang station to the Merdeka station will take longer than usual. “However, train services at other stations are running as usual. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said RapidKL on its website.

Commuters have taken to social media to complain about longer waiting times, with one posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the waiting time for the next train was 16 minutes.

