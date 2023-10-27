Breach of contract: Amelia Henderson ordered to pay RM10,000 in nominal compensation to A.Aida

to pay RM10,000 in damages to film and drama producer A.Aida for breaching the filming contract of a drama series titled ‘Sekali Lagi Cinta Kembali’.

However, the court ordered Amelia, whose real name is Ameila Thripura Henderson, 28, to pay a nominal compensation of RM10,000 within 14 days, starting today. “Therefore, A. Aida Production Sdn Bhd is only entitled to receive a nominal compensation of RM10,000 for the breach of contract, taking into account that the appellant has already received an advance payment of RM3,920,” said Leong when delivering the decision online today.

“The Sessions Court’s decision that Amelia had defamed the company is wrong. After a thorough examination of Amelia's statements, I found that her views were merely a statement that the script of the drama was not suitable for her and that her role as ‘Aira’ would damage her reputation,” he said. headtopics.com

On July 28 last year, A. Aida Production sued Amelia for breach of contract when the actress withdrew herself from filming the drama at the last minute.

