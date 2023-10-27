Over RM33mil of cocaine and syabu seized in Kajang drug bust

KAJANG: Over RM33.73mil worth of cocaine and syabu have been seized after police crippled a drug smuggling ring here.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said following a tip-off, its team conducted a series of raids jointly with the Customs Department and arrested seven men, including a Sri Lankan national.

"During one of the raids on a warehouse at Cheras Prima, we found a container filled with bags purportedly containing onions. "Further checks revealed that the bags were also filled with packets of drugs," he told reporters here on Friday (Oct 27)."Our investigations found that the drugs originated from Pakistan and were smuggled by sea in a container. headtopics.com

"We found that the Sri Lankan man was involved in coordinating the movement of the drugs with the syndicate here," he said, adding that five suspects had records for drug and criminal offences. He said police also seized RM384,964 of assets from the syndicate, including six vehicles and jewellery."We believe that the drugs were meant not only for domestic sale but also to be smuggled out to other countries," he said, adding that police were now hunting down remnants of the syndicate.

Read more:

staronline »

Annil eyes chance to shine in German football leagueKajang-born Malaysia Under-23 squad player hopes to make it on the main stage by playing in the Bundesliga someday. Read more ⮕

RM10 juta diperuntuk baiki runtuhan cerun di Taman Bukit MewahSHAH ALAM: Sebanyak RM10 juta diluluskan kerajaan negeri Selangor bagi membaiki segera cerun yang runtuh di Taman Bukit Mewah, Kajang yang turut menje... Read more ⮕

Peruntukan kecemasan RM10 juta baiki tanah runtuh Bukit MewahSHAH ALAM: Kerajaan negeri meluluskan peruntukan kecemasan RM10 juta bagi membaiki runtuhan tanah di Bukit Mewah, Kajang yang menjejaskan penghuni di 27 buah rumah. Read more ⮕

Perak cops seize drugs worth RM49mil in first nine months of this yearA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕

Esscom seize 17 pumpboats, arrest five people in Semporna, KunakSEMPORNA: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom) seized 17 pumpboats and detained five individuals in separate operations in Semporna and Kunak on Wednesday, said its chief. Read more ⮕

Myanmar’s police seize narcotic drugs worth over US$381mYANGON: Myanmar’s police have seized narcotic drugs valued at over US$381 million by Oct 23, according to the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control... Read more ⮕