AGROBANK Launches Mega Million Campaign to Reward Customers for Saving

AGROBANK has launched its Mega Million campaign to reward its customers for saving. The campaign offers exciting prizes such as electric vehicles, cars, and cash prizes worth up to RM2mil. It aims to raise awareness on the importance of saving and encourages customers to deposit more money. The campaign period is from Oct 1, 2023 to Sept 30, 2024, and customers have the chance to win prizes every month.

