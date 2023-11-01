Malaysia sets 2025 target for Proton and Perodua to introduce EVs

The government has set 2025 as a target for national brands Proton and Perodua to introduce electric vehicles (EVs). The timeline was revealed by deputy minister of international trade and industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong. The Iskandar Puteri MP said this is parliament in response to a question by Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, who asked about the affordability of EVs in Malaysia. The latter posted up a video of his question and Liew’s response on X, and we’ve embedded the post below.
The Wuling Air EV starts from below RM60k in Indonesia, while the Neta V is priced at RM72k in Thailand“We are giving them (local carmakers) time to prepare for EVs. There have been questions as to why we are not liberalising quicker, but we have to look at the big picture to protect our local automotive industry for a while so that there is a just transition, because it does relate to a lot of employment, from jobs to suppliers,” he said in July. Liew struck the same tone, saying in the video below that the government’s policy is to develop the local auto industry, with local conten
Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: UMonline | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: theSundaily | Read more »
Source: theSundaily | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »
Source: staronline | Read more »