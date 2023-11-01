Malaysia sets 2025 target for Proton and Perodua to introduce EVs

The government has set 2025 as a target for national brands Proton and Perodua to introduce electric vehicles (EVs). The timeline was revealed by deputy minister of international trade and industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong. The Iskandar Puteri MP said this is parliament in response to a question by Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan, who asked about the affordability of EVs in Malaysia. The latter posted up a video of his question and Liew’s response on X, and we’ve embedded the post below.

The Wuling Air EV starts from below RM60k in Indonesia, while the Neta V is priced at RM72k in Thailand“We are giving them (local carmakers) time to prepare for EVs. There have been questions as to why we are not liberalising quicker, but we have to look at the big picture to protect our local automotive industry for a while so that there is a just transition, because it does relate to a lot of employment, from jobs to suppliers,” he said in July. Liew struck the same tone, saying in the video below that the government’s policy is to develop the local auto industry, with local conten

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UMONLİNE: Proton S70 model sedan terbaharu daripada ProtonSudah tular di media sosial bahawa Proton sah mengeluarkan kereta sedan terbaharu yang dinamakan S70. tempahan juga sudah dibuka

Source: UMonline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Sabah all in for Jendela's completion by 2025, Hajiji assures FahmiThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm.

Source: staronline | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Malaysia targets 90% cashless payment by 2025PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia aims to achieve a 90% cashless payment target by 2025, with the current penetration rate ranging from 60% to 70%. Payments Network...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

THESUNDAİLY: Bintulu Homeless Transit Centre to be completed by end 2025BINTULU: A Transit Centre for the Homeless (TTG) being built near the Sungai Sebiew Bridge here is expected to be completed by the end of 2025. Sarawa...

Source: theSundaily | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Bodycams on cops by 2025, says SaifuddinSINGAPORE (The Straits Times/Asia News Network): A viral TikTok video claiming that a Grab rider is flying to Singapore to buy chicken rice for his customer in Thailand is a work of fiction, a Grab spokesperson said on Monday (Oct 30).

Source: staronline | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Sarawak targets being rabies-free by 2025Perry was found dead Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54.

Source: staronline | Read more »