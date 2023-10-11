ACCA Credentials Open Vast Career Opportunities

Did you know that candidates with ACCA credentials have the ability to open a vast number of career opportunities at the world’s top organisations? Yes, you heard that right! An ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) certification is the ideal choice to make you a competent and rounded graduate. While it’s especially useful for securing a spot in the accounting and finance industry, there are plenty of transferable skills you can gain from the programme too.

Recognised in 181 countries with more than 247,000 active members, it is a global accounting body that provides aspiring and experienced professionals with the needed exposure, expertise and practical experience in core accountancy and finance concepts. Whether it's working locally, abroad or for multinational companies. ACCA's wide acceptance ensures that opportunities span across borders. Joseph Owolabi, ACCA Global President “Students can find solace in ACCA's dedication to unwavering support and expert guidance as they navigate their career journe

