7 Breast Cancer Myths You Should Know About

As reported by the MyHealth portal, breast cancer remains a prevalent health concern for women in Malaysia, with one in 19 women being at risk of developing the disease.

While there are various factors contributing to the onset of breast cancer, certain myths persist, leading individuals to believe in specific causative agents.

While there are various factors contributing to the onset of breast cancer, certain myths persist, leading individuals to believe in specific causative agents.#1 Cancer Affects Women of All Ages Typically, breast cancer cases are most frequently recorded among women aged 50 to 70.Research by Dr. Zamzuri Zakaria, a Breast Surgeon and Endocrinologist at Am Hospital Thomson Kota Damansara, reveals that 15% of breast cancer patients in Malaysia are below 40 years old.

#2 Family History Isn't the Sole Determining Factor The assumption that a family history of cancer increases the risk for subsequent generations is a myth.Only 10% to 15% of cases involve a family history. Genetic factors are not the exclusive contributors to this disease, as there are other elements at play.

#3 Breast Size and Cancer Risk Despite popular belief, breast size is not a determining factor for breast cancer risk. Cancer arises from abnormal cell growth, unrelated to breast size. #4 Not All Lumps Are Cancerous The presence of lumps in the breast is one symptom of breast cancer. However, not all lumps indicate cancer.

Studies have found that less than 15% of breast lumps are non-cancerous. It's important to consult a medical professional for proper evaluation. #5 Debunking Myths about Underwire Bras, Deodorants, and Powders Rumours about underwire bras impeding toxin flow, as well as deodorants and powders containing harmful chemicals causing breast cancer, have been disproven by scientific research.#6 Mammograms Aid in Early Detection Mammogram screenings play a crucial role in early detection, which is pivotal in reducing the risk of breast cancer.