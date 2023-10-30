Identifying new burial sites for Muslims, non-Muslims

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor said City Hall (DBKK) and the Land and Survey Department (JTU) have been asked to identify suitable vacant lands in Inanam, Menggatal and Kepayan for use as burial grounds.“The existing cemetery is getting full day by day and the population is also increasing. So we need a new cemetery in this city to meet the needs for next 30 or 40 years.

Hajiji said this when handing over the land title of Taman Sempelang Islamic Cemetery from JTU director Datuk Bernard Liew to the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (Muis) Chief Executive Officer Ramlan Ali, at Taman Sempelang, Sembulan, Sunday.

He said the expansion of the (Taman Sempelang) cemetery was important since the existing one is full to the point of troubling local residents to find the burial locations of family members.“There is lack of burial ground for Muslims in Sembulan, Tanjung Aru and around Kota Kinabalu headtopics.com

Hajiji also disclosed a plan to develop the area near Harbour City under proposed mixed development if the original owners agree, including constructing housing park specifically for them. Hajiji was referring to the status of Kampung Sembulan’s water village land which is located next to Harbor City.

