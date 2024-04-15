Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers Expected in Ireland

There will also be chance of hail in the north and northwest areas of the country throughout the morning. The northern half of the country will get the worst of the rain today.

It is not all bad news though as things turn milder and the rain will clear up as the week progresses.Met Eireann said: "Cool and windy today with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some showers will be heavy with the chance of hail and an isolated thunderstorm in the north and northwest this morning.

"Showers will become more confined to the northern half of the country this evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees but feeling colder in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds."They added: "Tonight, many areas will be dry with clear spells, though well scattered showers will continue to spread from the northwest.

"Northwesterly winds will ease moderate early in the night with a few mist patches developing. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees."Met.ie said: "Tomorrow will be breezy with long dry spells as scattered showers track southeastwards across the country through the day. "A bright day with widespread sunny spells. Showers will largely die out in the evening. Highest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh northwest winds."They added: "A dry night for many with clear spells, though there will be isolated showers. Quite cold with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees in moderate northwest winds."

Ireland Thunderstorms Heavy Showers Hail Rain Weather

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Unsettled Weather with Heavy Showers and Thunder Expected in IrelandThe coming days are set to be a washout with heavy showers, hail and thunder before a major U-turn. Met Éireann has said the weekend will be unsettled and rather cool for the time of year, as a mix of sunshine and showers start off the days before bands of rain sweep across the country bringing heavy rain as well as hail, thunder and even spot flooding. As well as rain, temperatures are set to drop on Friday and some wintry falls are possible and a touch of frost is likely in some sheltered spots while the mercury dips to between 1C and 4C. Some wintry falls are also possible on Saturday night. READ MORE: Horror as Dublin chipper lady narrowly escapes fire bomb hurled at her by masked man Although Sunday will start out dry, rain will extend nationwide in the evening with heavy falls pouring down on the country. Monday will be quite the same, some heavy falls are possible with the chance of some spot flooding

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Ireland weather: Unsettled conditions continue over weekend as temperatures dipHeavy showers with hail will hit Ireland as temperatures drop over the weekend

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

The Masters: Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms set to disrupt first round at Augusta NationalMasters digest: Debutant Ludvig Aberg turns to an experienced hand on the bag; Olazabal still features aged 58

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Showers to rain down across country before weekend U-turnWhile showers might become more scattered at the weekend, more showers are expected next week

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Washout weekend on the way as temperatures dip before major shiftHeavy showers, hail, thunder and spot flooding are all on the cards as temperatures dip

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Met Eireann pinpoint when Ireland will receive wintry showers as temps plungeIf you were thinking the warmer springtime weather was finally here, you would be wrong as Met Eireann have warned of wintry showers and hail in parts of the country this week

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »