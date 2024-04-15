Potential Measures Revealed for Beneficial Budget 2025

It is looking like it will be a beneficial budget for workers next year as some of the potential measures have been revealed.The average worker could be set to see a boost of around €1,200 thanks to the incoming measures.

A personal tax package worth around €1,200 is on the cards as the Coalition have a generous budget in mind ahead of the general election. The changes from last year’s Budget were worth about €800 to the average worker, but Budget 2025 will do the same and another half on top of that, the Irish Independent reports.The point at which someone pays the top rate of tax will go up from €42,000 to somewhere around €44,000. The USC thresholds are set to be changed also.

However, he denied that any potential budget measures were an effort to get the electorate on side ahead of the election.

