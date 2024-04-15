Ivan Yates: A Life of Highs and Lows

Looking back on his life so far, Ivan Yates talks Michelle Dardis through the highs and lows of the last six decades…I was born and reared in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. My father was a wool merchant and had other retail and domestic fuel businesses in the town. I was brought up with an entrepreneurial background, a public sector background. I was the third of four kids. My parents decided to send me to boarding school at the age of eight. I was in a place which no longer exists in Bray, Co.
Throughout the last 30 years, Deirdre took primary responsibility of parenting, for feeding and looking after them, while my focus was on finances to ensure they got a certain level of education and so on. We’re all very loyal to each other and we’ve a WhatsApp group with the six of us. I’m fiercely proud of my kids and grandchildren.In my forties, I built up to 63 betting shops, from the first one I opened in 1998.
