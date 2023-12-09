Shane MacGowan Funeral Draws Thousands in Nenagh

Shane MacGowan's funeral in Nenagh was attended by thousands of people, including celebrities like Nick Cave and Johnny Depp. The funeral procession was led by MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke. The event featured readings from Gerry Adams and performances of music and religious hymns.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shane MacGowan's wife attends funeral procession as thousands pay respectsShane MacGowan's wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, was seen at his funeral procession in Dublin. Thousands of people lined the streets to pay their respects to the Fairytale of New York star. Clarke expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support and love shown towards her late husband.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Shane MacGowan's Funeral: A Rock n' Roll Send-OffShane MacGowan, the legendary Irish punk artist, was given a star-studded, three-hour funeral attended by famous faces from the world of music, screen, and politics. The funeral, held in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was a fitting tribute to one of Ireland's greatest songwriters. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, along with Nick Cave, Aiden Gillen, and Imelda May, were among the mourners. Bono, who was on tour in Las Vegas, even recorded a prayer for the faithful.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Tributes pour in for The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowanFigures in the world of music, media and politics have paid tribute to The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died aged 65. Leading the tributes was President Michael D. Higgins, who said in a statement:"Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. "Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them." He continued:"The genius of Shane's contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams - of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from." He said that MacGowan's words"connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history" and encompassed"so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Shane MacGowan Celebrates 60th BirthdayShane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter known for his self-destructive behavior, celebrates his 60th birthday. Despite his tumultuous life, he has made significant contributions to music as a member of The Pogues.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Shane MacGowan's Wife Speaks About His DeathVictoria Mary Clarke, the wife of Shane MacGowan, shares her shock and memories of her husband's death. The Irish singer and musician, known for being the frontman of The Pogues, passed away at the age of 65. Clarke recalls their first meeting and the unique style of MacGowan.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Shane O'Donnell prepares for life after Clare'I did not appreciate the plight of the supporters for Clare until I actually stood in the crowd and watched a couple of our games and, my God, it was just unbelievably stressful.'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »