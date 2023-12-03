Shane MacGowan's Wife Speaks About His Death

Shane MacGowan’s wife, Victoria Mary Clarke, spoke about the shock she experienced when she was told her husband was going to die. Irish singer and musician Shane MacGowan, best known for being the frontman of The Pogues, died on Thursday at home, aged 65. Speaking to Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Victoria Mary Clarke spoke of how the pair met and the shared love between to two of them.

“I look at him and became fascinated immediately,” Clarke recalled while telling the programme how the two met in London in 1982. “I was sitting in my seat in the pub, in North London – the Royal Oak, Temple Fortune – and he just walked into the bar with Spider and I noticed them because they didn’t look like anyone else.” Describing his look, Clarke said Shane didn’t go with the “new romantic” look that everyone else had taken to. Instead, Clarke said: “He was dressing like his dad.” She detailed how Shane asked her to buy Spider Stacey, Tin Whistler, and Vocalist for The Pogues, a drink as it was his birthday. “And I said ‘F**k off,





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shane MacGowan wishes good pal happy birthday as he shares hospital selfieThe Pogues' frontman called the Nenagh singer a 'living legend'

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Tributes pour in for The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowanFigures in the world of music, media and politics have paid tribute to The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died aged 65. Leading the tributes was President Michael D. Higgins, who said in a statement:"Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. "Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them." He continued:"The genius of Shane's contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams - of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from." He said that MacGowan's words"connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history" and encompassed"so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Shane MacGowan Celebrates 60th BirthdayShane MacGowan, the singer-songwriter known for his self-destructive behavior, celebrates his 60th birthday. Despite his tumultuous life, he has made significant contributions to music as a member of The Pogues.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

John Cooper Clarke, the 'Godfather of Punk Poetry'Kieran spoke to poet John Cooper Clarke, who has been writing and performing his brand of punk poetry since the 70s. The Irish leg of his tour will include f...

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy 'a little rusty' as he speaks at John Clarke's book launchThe former RTE TV and radio presenter attended the launch of Marian Finucane's widower John Clarke's new book launch this week but declined to speak about the RTE scandal

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Trillick comeback beats Cross as Clarke sent off, Ballina set up tie with CorofinKilmacud Crokes were crowned Leinster senior ladies football final champions today.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »