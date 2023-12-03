The Debate Over Homework in Primary Schools

There’s a notable change in the mood in this house since homework returned. (The kids aren’t that impressed either.) Goodbye free and easy evenings of summer; we’re back to the days of kitchen table battles, once again instilling unhealthy work, rest and play habits in our children, as the single worst thing about school takes hold. I know I’m not alone.
Years of campaigning against homework has led to countless discussions with other parents and teachers who would also like to see an end to this most miserable of tasks. With studies – including one carried out by Duke University, Sydney – showing no strong links between homework and academic achievement in primary school, one would have to wonder why we’ve allowed it to continue at all. At best, homework appears to make little to no difference to a primary schoolchild’s academic performance. At worst it is counterproductive, creating a negative association with education and learning. But we Irish are sticklers for tradition, and appear loath to let it g
