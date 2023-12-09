Connacht suffer disappointing defeat in Champions Cup opener

YOU’D HAVE TO feel for the Connacht supporters. After the heartbreak of last weekend’s late defeat to Leinster, tonight they were subjected to a completely different type of pain as their team opened their Champions Cup campaign with a concerningly flat display, the game over before things ever really got going in Galway. A new European season always brings hope but by the end of a desperately disjointed opening 40 minutes at The Sportsground, the life had been sucked out of the home crowd.

From there it only got worse. With less than an hour played in Galway the result was out of Connacht’s reach as Bordeaux-Begles stormed to an opening weekend 41-5 bonus-point win. If last weekend’s late defeat to Leinster was heartbreaking, this one was just baffling. Connacht were inexplicably off pace and never really looked capable of troubling their visitors. Pete Wilkins had hoped the manner of the loss to Leinster would fuel the fire for tonight but this was a hugely disappointing night for his team, who once again were their own worst enemy at time





