Shane MacGowan's wife attends funeral procession as thousands pay respects

Shane MacGowan's beloved wife has been pictured at his funeral procession as thousands lined the streets of Dublin to pay their respects. Victoria Mary Clarke was pictured wearing a black dress and red lipstick as she sat at the back of car which travelled through Dublin as part of the funeral procession for the Fairytale of New York star. She gave a smile to the camera after revealing her heart was 'bursting with love' over the huge turnout expected at Shane's procession the day before.

She wrote in an Instagram post hours before The Pogues star's final farewell: "It’s incredible to think that so many people want to come to his and that so many beautiful people are pouring their hearts and souls into making it magnificent and magical and memorable for him and for us who are left behind. I am feeling my heart bursting open in all directions with the amount of love that is being showered on us and most especially because everyone has their own problems and challenges and everyone has their own loved ones who they need to look after.





Tributes pour in for The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowanFigures in the world of music, media and politics have paid tribute to The Pogues' frontman Shane MacGowan, who has died aged 65. Leading the tributes was President Michael D. Higgins, who said in a statement:"Like so many across the world, it was with the greatest sadness that I learned this morning of the death of Shane MacGowan. "Shane will be remembered as one of music's greatest lyricists. So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them." He continued:"The genius of Shane's contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams - of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from." He said that MacGowan's words"connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history" and encompassed"so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways

