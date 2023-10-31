RTE's Sinead Kennedy sets the record straight about rumours over her pregnancy

The TV star and her husband Conor Kirwan are currently preparing to welcome their second child together.Sinead posed on Today set showing off her beautiful pink jumper paired with a pink skirt, but she confirmed she wasn't dropping any hints about the sex of the baby."I don’t know whether we’re having a boy or a girl.. before anyone assumes i’m dropping some not so subtle hints, I’m not.

"I ran out and picked up the jumper the morning of the show in River Island - relieved it worked as NOTHING else did and literally nothing else on my rail fit." She added: "Gota keep on keeping it real! I’m definitely bigger than I was at this stage on Indie…but I’m not in the least bit bothered about it.

"Skirt is ASOS (non maternity), I just sized up (a few sizes). The heels I have a few months, they’re Steve Madden and I got them on ASOS too." Sinead joked that she didn't, in fact, run around the shops as she nears the end of the pregnancy and her due date draws nearer.

She said: "I did not run anywhere but I did walk/waddle as briskly as I could possibly manage around all the shops to find something."They announced they were expecting baby number two during the summer.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

RSVPMAGAZINE: Daniel O'Donnell opens up about his connection to Sinead O'ConnorSpeaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show, he recalled working with her on a 2001 celebrity special of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire and recalled her 'goodness'

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Sinead O’Connor is studying to become a ‘death midwife’“I learned from that never to leave a person alone. So my desire is to work with people who are particularly alone.'

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Sinead Farrelly on Vera Pauw exit and being at the centre of the Pauw-McCabe rowSinead Farrelly is expected to win her seventh senior Ireland cap in Tuesday's Nations League clash with Albania.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: RTE star declared 'winner' of Halloween as Irish stars dress up in spooky styleFrom Hocus Pocus to childhood favourite TV characters, RTE’s James Patrice and Big Brother legend Brian Dowling led the best dressed this year.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Danniella Westbrook and Lucy Kennedy didn’t get on like a house on fireDanniella Westbrook is the latest celebrity to be Living with Lucy, but as it turns out, the pair didn't exactly get on like a house on fire.

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: RTÉ Reveals Most Watched Show of The 21st CenturyThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕