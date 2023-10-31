RTE's Sinead Kennedy sets the record straight about rumours over her pregnancy

The TV star and her husband Conor Kirwan are currently preparing to welcome their second child together.Sinead posed on Today set showing off her beautiful pink jumper paired with a pink skirt, but she confirmed she wasn't dropping any hints about the sex of the baby."I don’t know whether we’re having a boy or a girl.. before anyone assumes i’m dropping some not so subtle hints, I’m not.
"I ran out and picked up the jumper the morning of the show in River Island - relieved it worked as NOTHING else did and literally nothing else on my rail fit." She added: "Gota keep on keeping it real! I’m definitely bigger than I was at this stage on Indie…but I’m not in the least bit bothered about it.
"Skirt is ASOS (non maternity), I just sized up (a few sizes). The heels I have a few months, they’re Steve Madden and I got them on ASOS too." Sinead joked that she didn't, in fact, run around the shops as she nears the end of the pregnancy and her due date draws nearer.
She said: "I did not run anywhere but I did walk/waddle as briskly as I could possibly manage around all the shops to find something."They announced they were expecting baby number two during the summer.Join our new WhatsApp community! Click this LINK to receive your daily dose of RSVP Live content. We also treat our community members to wonderful competitions, promotions, along with great stories. If you don’t like our community, you can check out any time you like.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕
Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕