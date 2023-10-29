RTÉ Reveals Most Watched Show of The 21st Century

RTÉ has revealed which shows viewers tuned into in 2014 and the 21st century so far. (We can’t say the results are all that surprising.)claimed the top spot for last year with an average audience of almost 1.6 million. It was also named as the most-watched show of this century, claiming six of the top ten positions.. Stuart Carolan’s hit series also featured heavily in the most-watched programmes of this century with three appearances in the top 20.

The top five shows of 2014 was finished off by the RBS Six Nations match between France and Ireland, episode four of dramaTwo other finals, the Football Final and the Hurling Final, took seventh and eight places with the RTÉ News claiming number 10.and 2011’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Speaking about the findings, Managing Director of RTÉ Television Glen Killane said: “We are delighted to see that Irish viewers continue to choose RTÉ Television despite having 100s of channels to choose from. headtopics.com

