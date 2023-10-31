HALF TIME: Albania 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Before that, Albania will have been reasonably happy with how they managed to limit Ireland to little more than half-chances. 34 minutes ago 5:41PM 39 mins – Carusa tries to attack down the left but the ball gets stuck in a puddle and she leaves it behind her. It’s very hard to see how the game can continue with the pitch in this condition.

42 minutes ago 5:32PM 32 mins – Without being alarmist, if this rain continues for much longer, the game could be in real jeopardy. The ball is now starting to hold up in patches of water on the increasingly waterlogged pitch.

49 minutes ago 5:25PM 24 mins – O’Sullivan gets another snapshot away on the turn, but there are plenty of red jerseys shielding Rexhepi’s goal, and it clips one and goes behind for a corner. Farrelly takes again from the left but it comes to nothing.

1 hour ago 5:15PM 13 mins – McCabe tries her luck from distance. It’s not her best effort, and not on target, but it takes a deflection and goes behind for a corner. 1 hour ago 5:05PM 3 mins – Again, it’s Albania who show good intent and pick Ireland open with a few quick passes. Hamidi shows well in support, but her pass is cut out by Denise O’Sullivan who drives out from the back with it.

ALBANIA: Viona Rexhepi; Lucie Gjini, Sara Maliqi, Gresa Berish, Alma Hila; Qendresa Krasniqi, Ezmiralda Franja, Mimoza Hamidi; Megi Doci, Kristina Maksuti, Armela Tukaj.Erin McLaughlin earns her first international start after impressing off the bench on Friday night. The 20-year-old Peamount United attacker, the only home-based player in the squad, made her debut in the World Cup warm-up game against Zambia but did not make the final cut.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Ireland's clash with Albania suspended at half time due to adverse weather conditionsIt was 0-0 at the break in Shkodër.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations LeagueCan Ireland make it four wins from four in the Nations League? Join us for minute-by-minute updates.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: What time and TV channel is Albania vs Ireland in the Women's Nations League.Ireland will be hoping for a repeat result of last time.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Ireland bid to secure Nations League promotion in AlbaniaPromotion to Nations League 'A' would mean the welcome prospect for the FAI of the Republic of Ireland women's squad facing top-level opposition at Lansdowne Road next year

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: Expect tricks and treats as standard setters Ireland close in on promotion in AlbaniaWill Halloween Night bring more Katie McCabe bangers?

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Albania v Ireland in Women's Nations League LIVE coverage, team news, TV and streaming informationEileen Glesson's girls are looking to make it four wins from four in the Nations League.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕