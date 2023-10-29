Daniel O'Donnell opens up about his connection to Sinead O'Connor

Speaking to Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show, he recalled working with her on a 2001 celebrity special of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.Read more: Daniel O'Donnell on the loss of his sister: 'There's that sadness and there always will be

“I didn’t know her well, I can’t claim to have known her well, but that night we had a lovely, lovely night," he said.“After we were in one of the big rooms, sort of a reception, and my memory is dancing with her and calling myself and Brian Kennedy out on the floor.

“She was a terrific artist, but we found out, unfortunately I suppose, a lot of people knew that, but, we found out, the world found out, the goodness of Sinead O’ Connor, the good things she did for everyday people. headtopics.com

“She was a person of the people, especially in Bray and your own people are the ones that know you the best.“It’s a great loss certainly for people in Ireland and in the music business, but it is a huge loss for her family. You can’t fill that space that is left in a family and it is they who are mourning."The Donegal Shores singer's manager Kieran Cavanagh, who has managed Daniel since 2017, has recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.

He will soon begin his course of treatment, and Daniel has asked that people keep him in their thoughts.He has been diagnosed with brain cancer and will start treatment soon.

