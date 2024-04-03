RG Snyman on course for Munster's Champions Cup showdown

RG Snyman is on course to make Munster's Champions Cup showdown with Northampton Saints. However Ireland winger Calvin Nash is highly unlikely to make the trip to Franklin's Gardens on Sunday after sitting out training at UL today. Nash suffered a leg injury ahead of last weekend's URC victory over Cardiff Blues and is "a little bit further behind", according to assistant coach Denis Leamy.

READ MORE:Conor Murray pens new Munster deal but no news yet on Peter O'Mahony's future "Calvin is still too early to say," he said. "He didn’t train today and it’s still early days to say whether he’ll come through or not.” Having Snyman available, however, is a massive boost to the Reds against the high flying Saints. The double World Cup winner took ill and missed the Cardiff clash but he trained this afternoon and is expected to make the last 16 collision. "He had a virus," said Leamy. "Yeah, he was huffing and puffing a little bit but we hope he’ll be fin

