Building Collapses After Massive Earthquake Hits Taiwan

Shocking footage shows the moment a building is torn from its foundations and collapses after a massive earthquake struck today. Videos uploaded on social media are allowing audiences worldwide to view the shocking 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Taiwan, toppling buildings and crumbling infrastructure. There's still no word on casualties but four people have been confirmed dead by authorities, including a driver hit by falling rocks.
One video of a building in downtown Hualien, Taiwan, shows a tall building imploding into itself and falling, leaving the top few floors intact and jutting out as what's left of the building teeters threateningly. Shocked onlookers are surrounding the toppled tower, pointing in horror
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »
Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »
'Mass casualty incident' as Baltimore bridge collapsesBaltimore Fire Department has said it is responding to a mass casualty incident and a search is under way for seven people after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »