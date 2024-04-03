Portlaoise Panthers Refuse to Replay Final Seconds of Basketball Game

Portlaoise Panthers have sensationally refused to replay the final 0.3 seconds of their division one quarter-final tie with the Limerick Sport Eagles despite being ordered to do so by Basketball Ireland. The Eagles came out on top 80-78 in their close fought game last month which ended with two free-throws being scored by Limerick with the last action of the game.

However, Portlaoise appealed on the grounds that the final buzzer had sounded before the foul was committed, and therefore the game should have ended 78-78. After receiving the appeal, the National Appeals Committee (NAC) called for the game to be replayed in full. Basketball Ireland then intervened and released a statement on Tuesday ordering just the final 0.3 seconds to be replayed

