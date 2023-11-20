Remembering the Forgotten Dead of the Northern Ireland Conflict

When you think back into this time 30 years ago, there was no certainty about peace in the North. On the calendar of 1993, as October turned into November, the headlines from here were about the rubble and the graves of war; about the trauma and the convulsions of conflict. It was a crisis year. No hope, or so it seemed.

We had just experienced another of those weeks when we counted the dead from the IRA bomb on the Shankill Road in Belfast through to the pub killings at Greysteel, where loyalists took their revenge. We remember those headlines, but not so the forgotten dead of that week – the other lives lost in between one Saturday and then the next: Martin Moran, Sean Fox, James Cameron, Mark Rodgers, Gerard and Rory Cairns. The days that are more easily recalled are those on which there were multiple deaths when we were shocked into thinking. In my book ‘Living With Ghosts’ (a personal reflection on reporting the conflict), I wrote: “When it lasts so long, you get used to wa





