Republic of Ireland to take on Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

Northern Ireland are currently third in the group having picked up one win and one draw, while the Republic sit top having won all four of their games and sealed promotion to League A after beating Albania 1-0 on Tuesday.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE42_IE: Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of IrelandThe sides will meet at Belfast’s National Football Stadium on 5 December.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Northern Ireland to host Republic at Windsor Park in Women’s Nations LeagueRivals will meet on Tuesday, December 5th in Belfast

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Weather Ireland: Flooding affects homes from Wexford to Newry ahead of Storm CiaránIreland weather: Amber level warning in place for Northern Ireland as Met Éireann issues yellow warning

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: HALF TIME: Albania 0-0 Republic of IrelandHALF TIME: Albania 0-0 Republic of Ireland

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

THE42_IE: LIVE: Albania v Republic of Ireland, Nations LeagueCan Ireland make it four wins from four in the Nations League? Join us for minute-by-minute updates.

Source: The42_ie | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Ray Houghton company reports €910,000 profitsThe Republic of Ireland legend is enjoying continued success as a commentator, analyst and consultant

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕