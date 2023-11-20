Underrated Destinations in Ireland: Beyond Bray

Bray was recently named on a list of the world’s most underrated destinations, but where else in Ireland should you consider for your next holiday away from the crowds? The horseshoe bay of Ardmore is sheltered and interesting all year round. St Declan’s Walk along the cliff path and back into the village is a beautiful way to explore the area.
It is a fair assessment, too: unless you’ve climbed Bray Head, spent a summer’s evening in the Harbour Bar on the waterfront or eaten an ice cream from Teddy’s, does Bray loom large on your list of seaside destinations worth visiting? The same can be said about a lot of places in Ireland, which for one reason or another don’t grab the same attention or visitor numbers as elsewhere. Here’s a list of 10 locations (not including Bray) to inspire your next staycation. Loughs of Kerry or Wicklow may get most of the glory, but it’s the lakelands in Cavan that really shine
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Google Ireland, Meta Ireland and TikTok win EU caseThe EU Court of Justice has ruled that Google, Meta and TikTok, which all have their European headquarters in Ireland, cannot have additional obligations imposed on them by other member states.
Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: The42_ie - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »