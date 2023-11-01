Windsor Park to host Nations League meeting of Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland

The reverse tie was an historic one at the Aviva Stadium in September, with the Republic easing to a 3-0 win on their first appearance at Lansdowne Road. Under the watchful eye of interim manager Eileen Gleeson, that ultimately kickstarted their perfect campaign to date, with promotion to League A wrapped up with two games to spare last night.

“The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park is the home of football in Northern Ireland,” Angela Platt, Director of Women’s Football at the Irish FA, said. “It is a place we are proud of and one that is befitting of this fixture.

It's official! 🏟️🙌🏻 Our senior women will take on Republic of Ireland @IrelandFootball in the @WEURO at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park 🟢⚪️ #GAWA “For me, it will be particularly special to manage the team there for the first time. Not only do I feel that the players will benefit from this but our brilliant fans will make it an atmosphere to help the team perform to its peak.”

“I would expect it to be in Windsor,” she said. “I hope it is because it would be a good chance to sell out the stadium. We previously did that for the England game and I’ve no doubt that’ll happen again if we bring Ireland to Windsor.”

