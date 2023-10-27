NatWest admits to ‘serious failings’ over treatment of Nigel Farage

NatWest admitted to “serious failings” in the way its private bank Coutts treated Nigel Farage when it closed his account, and promised “substantive changes” to its procedures after the conclusion of a review by a law firm.
The probe also determined that former chief executive Dame Alison Rose gave a BBC journalist confidential information about Farage, in a move that “probably” broke data protection laws and may also have breached regulatory rules. The Financial Conduct Authority separately announced its own probe into the matter.
"This report sets out a number of serious failings in the treatment of Mr Farage," said NatWest chair Sir Howard Davies. "Although Travers Smith confirm the lawful basis for the exit decision, the findings set out clear shortcomings in how it was reached as well as failures in how we communicated with him and in relation to client confidentiality.
NatWest initially insisted that the decision was purely commercial. However, Farage obtained internal documents from Coutts that showed its reputational risk committee had accused him of “pandering to racists” and being a “disingenuous grifter”. It concluded that his politics were “at odds with our position as an inclusive organisation”.
The chief executive stepped down later that month. Former Coutts's chief executive Peter Flavel also left the bank. NatWest said it would implement all recommendations made in the report, most notably ensuring that "the lawfully protected beliefs or opinions of customers do not play any role in exit, retention or onboarding decisions".
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Farage said that the investigation by Travers Smith had “whitewashed” NatWest’s decision to close his account.