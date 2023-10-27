NatWest admits to ‘serious failings’ over treatment of Nigel Farage

NatWest admitted to “serious failings” in the way its private bank Coutts treated Nigel Farage when it closed his account, and promised “substantive changes” to its procedures after the conclusion of a review by a law firm.

The probe also determined that former chief executive Dame Alison Rose gave a BBC journalist confidential information about Farage, in a move that “probably” broke data protection laws and may also have breached regulatory rules. The Financial Conduct Authority separately announced its own probe into the matter.

“This report sets out a number of serious failings in the treatment of Mr Farage,” said NatWest chair Sir Howard Davies. “Although Travers Smith confirm the lawful basis for the exit decision, the findings set out clear shortcomings in how it was reached as well as failures in how we communicated with him and in relation to client confidentiality. headtopics.com

NatWest initially insisted that the decision was purely commercial. However, Farage obtained internal documents from Coutts that showed its reputational risk committee had accused him of “pandering to racists” and being a “disingenuous grifter”. It concluded that his politics were “at odds with our position as an inclusive organisation”.

The chief executive stepped down later that month. Former Coutts’s chief executive Peter Flavel also left the bank. NatWest said it would implement all recommendations made in the report, most notably ensuring that “the lawfully protected beliefs or opinions of customers do not play any role in exit, retention or onboarding decisions”. headtopics.com

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday, Farage said that the investigation by Travers Smith had “whitewashed” NatWest’s decision to close his account.

Read more:

IrishTimes »

Watchdog rules that ex-NatWest chief Alison Rose infringed Nigel Farage’s rightsRose said she did not share any personal financial information, but was “wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case”. Read more ⮕

QUIZ: How well do you remember The Wild Thornberrys Movie?Nigel, an icon. Read more ⮕

Disinformation poses ‘serious threat’ to Ireland's democracy and national securityEuropean Movement Ireland (EMI) told an Oireachtas committee that the number of Irish people unsure if EU is moving in the right direction has jumped from 18 to 27 per cent Read more ⮕

Pensions Authority raises ‘serious concerns’ with CIÉ over contact with staffThe semi-state transport company has been criticised by the pensions regulator for its contact in relation to one of the countries’ biggest pension funds Read more ⮕

Britney Spears’s gossipy celebrity memoir contains a hidden serious messageThe weight of the contradiction - to be a child dressed as an adult, to be an object of allure and contempt - broke something in her Read more ⮕

Woman questioned after body of man discovered in Foxrock houseThe man suffered serious stab wounds. Read more ⮕