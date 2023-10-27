Britney Spears’s gossipy celebrity memoir contains a hidden serious message

The weight of the contradiction – to be a child dressed as an adult, to be an object of allure and contempt – broke something in herthat would be October 23rd, 1998, at 16 years of age. Spears had been in theatre productions and a TV show called the Mickey Mouse Club before then, but it was the release of hit single …Baby One More Time that catapulted the teenager to international superstardom over night.

In 2021 a judge released Spears from this 13-year-long legal relationship. And now, this memoir is Spears’s bid to explain how she got there, as perhaps one of the most persecuted women in America. Celebrity destroyed Spears. She was forced into premature adulthood: dressed in suggestive outfits; putting on promiscuous performances; working harder than most adults; financially supporting her family. But all the while her mind slowly regressed to childhood. She admits that after she was left by her husband, separated from her children, and mourned the death of a relative she became increasingly mentally juvenile. But that was by her mid-20s.

We shouldn’t make children famous. In fact, I left the book thinking in even stronger terms: what parent, in their right mind, could ever want this for their child? But none of this would have ever happened had her parents and management not sought to make a 15-year-old the biggest star in the world in the first place. This book acknowledges the media’s depravity in how it covered Spears’s life. But it ought to force another reckoning too: we shouldn’t make children famous. headtopics.com

Spears suggests that some people are better at navigating celebrity than others. That is evidentially true. But it is hard to imagine any child escaping stardom unscathed, not least a teenage girl. Feminine adolescence is already – for want of a better word – a nightmare. Young girls are famously highly disposed to deathly eating disorders; perilous infighting and entrenched social hierarchy;even suggests that teenage girls are the most anxious and miserable demographic in America.

