its rollout of the free contraception scheme for women, the time is ripe for a mature discussion on who exactly this scheme should be targeting.Since September, the contraception scheme is available for women up to the age of 30. Before that, only women from the ages of 17 to 26 could avail of the service.

Far from the prospect of free male sterilisation representing an unnecessary cost to the exchequer, it could result in the State saving money in the long run Getting a vasectomy in Ireland will set you back somewhere between €450 and €550. It is currently available without charge to men who are medical card holders. This represents about a third of the male population. The other 66 per cent are subject not only to a considerable expense, but also to a procedure that continues to have a stigma attached to it. This approach isn’t consistent with international best practice.

Naysayers will point to the relative inexpensiveness of condoms as an easy alternative to vasectomy. But the men who are seeking this procedure are often in their late 30s and 40s, have had children and are looking for a more permanent contraception solution. Condom use is highly prone to human error, resulting in the births of more children that the State spends considerable finance on supporting. headtopics.com

Pope Pius XI couldn’t have been more emphatic in 1930 when he ‘outlawed’ vasectomies, declaring that ‘men are not free to destroy or mutilate their members’ There are also historical reasons for our national apprehension when it comes to vasectomy. These are directly related to our perceived notions of masculinity and morality. These have persisted in the Irish imagination for decades, stemming from the Church’s position on the procedure. Pope Pius XI couldn’t have been more emphatic in 1930 when he “outlawed” vasectomies, declaring that “men are not free to destroy or mutilate their members”.

