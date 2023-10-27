Possibly The Biggest, Fattest, Longest, Most Expensive Bar Bill You Will Ever, Ever See…

This over-the-top, ka-chingingly massive bar bill is doing the rounds on the internet today, but is it because we’re impressed… or disgusted?!

A 30-year-old agent and PR called Dexter Koh was handed this bill after a night out on the razz this week.Top of the tab is a Methuselah of Cristal, or six litres of the stuff, which set him back £26,000, almost €32,000.Add in the service charge of nearly £16,000 (they were laughing….) and Koh’s night in Aura in Mayfair set him back £121,060.50, or €148,720.13.

Read more:

Herdotie »

PICTURES: This Is Possibly The Most Stylish Wedding We’ve Ever SeenThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Legoland have announced the opening date for their New York parkIt's going to be the biggest Legoland ever. Read more ⮕

Weather warning issued for 3 counties over “heavy and possibly thundery” rainThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Niall Horan spotted ‘snogging’ long rumoured girlfriend at Biggest WeekendThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Beatles' last ever song sung by John Lennon will be released next weekNew technology has enabled a demo recording of John Lennon to be cleaned up and used for the last-ever Beatles track, after it was previously thought the quality wasn't good enough Read more ⮕

Paul McCartney criticised for 'playing stuff no one’s ever heard' at concertA woman has caused debate after complaining, on TikTok, that Paul McCartney played too much of his own music at his recent gig. Read more ⮕