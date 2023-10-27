Heartbreak as body found in mountains confirmed as dad-of-three

Gareth Prideaux, 41, was reported missing to police in Northern Ireland, who along with the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team carried out a search of the beauty spot.

The rescue team sent 12 members into the mountains near Annalong, Co Down, at around 7pm on Tuesday - but the operation was stood down just after 11pm, Belfast Live reports.Gareth was from Portadown, Co Armagh, and his funeral notice states he was the beloved and devoted husband of Julie-Anne, and a treasured father of Ashton, Tom, and Jamie-Lee.

The notice states: "House strictly private. Family and friends will be made most welcome at Milne’s Funeral Home on Saturday 4pm-6pm. Funeral service on Wednesday at 12.30pm in Thomas Street Methodist Church, followed by a private cremation. headtopics.com

"Family flowers only please, donations for the benefit the Royal British Legion and the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team via www.milnefuneralservices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services donations account c/o 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown, BT63 5HS. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle."

