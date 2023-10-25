Manchester and Football World Bid Farewell to Bobby Charlton

MANCHESTER AND THE wider football world came together to say their final goodbyes to Bobby Charlton on Monday. Fans flocked to Old Trafford and to Manchester Cathedral for a public funeral service to remember Charlton, who died aged 86 last month. The service was attended by United stars past and present, other football dignitaries and even the Prince of Wales.
Charlton will be remembered as arguably the greatest English footballer of all time, a World Cup winner in 1966 with his country and a winner of three league titles, an FA Cup and a European Cup with Manchester United in 1968. However, the eulogies read at his funeral service at Manchester Cathedral all highlighted how family came first for Charlton. His grandson William Balderston read the last of the tributes and recalled a “creative, fantastic storyteller” who would make up what he called “jelly and custard” tales to entertain and enthral his younger relatives. He spoke of his “depth of gratitude” to Charlton and his wife Norma, adding: “They have shown me what devotion really i
