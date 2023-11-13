Bernard Jackman aims for Olympic medal in equestrian

Bernard Jackman, former Ireland hooker, is aiming to win a medal in equestrian at the Olympics in Paris. He has been focusing on high performance in sport and business since retiring from rugby in 2010. Jackman recently gave a talk to an AI startup in Vietnam and visited his father, who is a farmer and cattle dealer. Despite inheriting the farm, Jackman has shown little interest in farming.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMESSPORT: Ireland Wins Olympic Qualification at 49er European Championship Ireland 's Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove emerged as the winners of the Olympic qualification at the 49er European Championship. Despite light winds, the Irish pair finished in eighth place overall, three points ahead of Italy's Simone Ferrarse and Leonardo Chiste.

Source: IrishTimesSport | Read more »

RTEBUSİNESS: Construction sector activity slows for fourth monthActivity in the construction sector in Ireland slowed further last month.

Source: RTEbusiness | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Ireland storm tracker as Met Eireann gives exact timeline for Storm DebiMet Eireann has issued several weather warnings, including a rare Status Red alert. It’s warning of 'severe and damaging wind gusts leading to some disruption' as well as heavy rain with the possibility of flooding.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

RSVPMAGAZİNE: Schools across Ireland hit by red & orange warnings urged to close for some timeSchools in counties affected by red and orange weather warnings due to Storm Debi have been asked to stay closed until 10am on Monday morning in a new announcement

Source: RSVPMagazine | Read more »

THE42_İE: Ireland suffer 52-point defeat to France in opening women's Euro 2025 qualifier Ireland were just one point behind at end of the first quarter but their challenge faded.

Source: The42_ie | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Ireland's Police Force Could Be Run by Non-Nationals in the Coming YearsAfter the failure to fill the post of deputy commissioner this week it is now likely that position will go to a non-garda applicant.

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »