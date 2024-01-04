Man shot by Christmas Eve gunman dies in hospital

The man who was shot by slain gunman Tristan Sherry on Christmas Eve has died in hospital. Jason Hennessy Sr, 43, was pronounced dead in hospital today after he spent the past number of days in a critical condition on life support in ICU. Mr Hennessy Sr was blasted by Sherry as he dined with family and friends inside Browne's steakhouse restaurant in Blanchardstown, West Dublin on Christmas Eve - but he was initially expected to survive.
READ MORE: Third arrest over Christmas Eve murder of gunman Tristan Sherry at Dublin steakhouse However, Hennessy's condition worsened over the past week and he was eventually transferred to another hospital where he remained in a critical condition until today. Gardai are now bracing for further violence after Hennessy Sr's death - and as preparations are being made for the funeral of the shooter who was tackled inside the restaurant, shot with his own gun and stabbed over 30 times. Hennessy Sr was well known to gardai and was facing trial on money laundering charges before he was blasted in the restauran
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »