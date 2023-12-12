An Post to Deliver Two Million Parcels Weekly During Christmas Season

An Post will be delivering around two million parcels a week for the next few weeks as the Christmas surge hits the company. The massive warehouse serving as a transit station for the bulk of the parcels is calm and quiet, with employees on their coffee break. On Black Friday, the warehouse received 11,000 parcels from one international retailer, compared to the usual 400 parcels per day.





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Promoting Understanding of the Clitoris: Prof Caroline de Costa to Deliver Talk at RCSIProf Caroline de Costa will be delivering a talk on the clitoris at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) this week. She aims to promote greater understanding and awareness of this long overlooked and misunderstood female sexual organ. The life-sized model of the clitoris will be handed around during the talk.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Ryan Tubridy 'honoured' to accept invitation to take on festive Galway gigThe broadcaster will be getting into the festive spirit as he joins a gaggle of Galwegians for a Christmas adventure as he has been asked to switch on their Christmas lights

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

The Great Gatsby Party is kicking off Cork's Christmas party season in styleGuests receive a 1920s inspired cocktail, and throughout the night, guests can enjoy cocktails that have been curated specifically for this event by the amazing cocktail mixologists at The Pav

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Cork's The Pav to host The Christmas Jingle Concert in aid of Enable IrelandThe Christmas Jingle Concert is back at The Pav on Carey's Lane in Cork this year to showcase some of the county's absolute best in local talent and performances, with all funds raised going to Enable Ireland

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

ABBA Super Troupers tribute show is celebrating Women's Little Christmas in CorkPresented by Starlight Entertainment, Super Troupers are bringing all the beloved ABBA classics for an evening that will leave a lasting impression to long term ABBA fans and a new audience who are discovering the iconic group's music

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

A Magical Christmas Weekend in LondonDiscover the magic of London during the Winter season with fabulous shopping, iconic Christmas markets, enchanting lights, Winter Wonderlands, and incredible shows on West End. Follow our 3-Day London Itinerary: Christmas Edition.

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »