Michael Owen reveals how he spends Christmas with his family

Gemma Owen's famous footballer dad Michael Owen has opened up about just how the family will spend Christmas. Former England and Liverpool legend Michael doesn't do things by halves when it comes to festive fun with Love Island's Gemma and his kids, who he shares with wife Louise. Michael, 43, admits he can give Mariah a run for her money when it comes to Christmas in his household, as he drafts caterers in to rustle up a festive feast for up to 30 people.
He beamed at the launch of his stylish Peacock's range: "We are pretty regimental about Christmas. So Christmas is family time. I don't ever want to go away for Christmas. "I don't mind New Year or other times, but Christmas I'm quite traditional. So I'm thinking log fires and Christmas dinners and family altogether. I actually love the build up to it. I'm a very Christmassy person. We are very lucky. We have a nice big dining room where we can host people
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Solicitor denies being partner in Michael Lynn's legal practiceA solicitor who worked in Michael Lynn's legal practice has told his multi-million euro theft trial that she was never a partner in the company.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »