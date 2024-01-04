Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza Strip

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attack although it had separately reported fighting and air strikes against Gaza residents also said Israeli planes and tanks bombarded three refugee camps in the centre of the shattered enclave in heavier attacks than in previous days. Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis on Thursday. Photograph: Mohammed Dahman/AP





Israeli air strikes kill over 90 Palestinians in Gaza StripMore than 90 Palestinians, including dozens from an extended family, have been killed in Israeli air strikes on two homes in the Gaza Strip. The strikes flattened two homes on Friday, one in Gaza City and the other in the urban refugee camp of Nuseirat.

Israeli Soldiers Killed in Gaza Strip BattleMore than a dozen Israeli soldiers have been killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel’s ground offensive in late October — and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.

Three Israeli hostages mistakenly killed in Gaza by Israeli forcesThree Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. The hostages were holding up a white flag, but a soldier felt threatened and opened fire, thinking they were terrorists. Two hostages were killed immediately, while the third was wounded and called for help in Hebrew.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill Family Members in GazaRelatives mourn the deaths of the Abu Najili family who were killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza. The family has suffered devastating losses, with 80 members killed since October 7th.

Israeli bombardment continues in Gaza despite international calls for ceasefireThe more than two-month-old war is now raging across the entire Palestinian enclave, causing a humanitarian catastrophe, with little end in sight. Israel pounded the length of the coastal enclave on Thursday, killing families in their homes even as Mr Sullivan pressed the US ally to encourage its ally to guard better against civilian casualties.

Tánaiste calls for further sanctions against extremist Israeli settlersSanctions against extremist Israeli settlers guilty of targeting Palestinians in the West Bank should go further than travel bans if the violence persists, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

