Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlisted

The entries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative, opinion, politics, sports and features journalism. Beesley has also been nominated for scoop of the year as has Conor Gallagher, who is shortlisted for crime journalist of the year.
Lara Marlowe and Seanín Graham are shortlisted in the broadsheet features category. Marlowe, Keith Duggan and Patrick Freyne are nominated in the arts journalism and criticism category. Gavin Cummiskey, Gordon Manning and Malachy Clerkin were nominated in the broadsheet sports journalist category, with Mark Paul picking up a nomination for business journalist of the year.
