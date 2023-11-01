Man jailed over dangerous driving death of Garda wants driving ban lifted

He served four and half years of this sentence and was released on December 23rd, 2014. Having served 11 years of a driving ban, McGrenaghan has now once again instructed barristers to open his case in a bid to get back behind the wheel.
McGrenaghan’s barrister, Mr Peter Nolan, applied to Judge John Aylmer at Letterkenny Circuit Court to have a certificate extended to allow a senior counsel appointed to make an application in the case.
After some legal debate with State Solicitor for Donegal, Mr Kieran Dillon, Judge Aylmer said he was granting the application.In February, 2020, he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he applied for the restoration of his driving license telling court that he had failed to get a number of jobs because he does not have a license.
On that occasion several senior retired and serving members of An Garda Siochana were also present in court. The court was told that there is very little public transport where McGrenaghan lives and that he has to get a lift to Bridgend on the Donegal/Derry border to be driven to Dublin each Monday morning for work.
He said “It was a terrible mistake that day and I have lived with it all my life and I’m very sorry for what I done.” When asked what came up whenever he Googled his name, McGrenaghan replied “Cop killer.”
After some legal debate on that occasion in 2020 however, Mr Nolan told the court that he was withdrawing his application.
Ireland Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
RTENEWS: Garda numbers assigned to roads policing fall furtherGardaí say 56 people have been arrested over the last 24 hours on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕
Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕