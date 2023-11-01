Man jailed over dangerous driving death of Garda wants driving ban lifted

He served four and half years of this sentence and was released on December 23rd, 2014. Having served 11 years of a driving ban, McGrenaghan has now once again instructed barristers to open his case in a bid to get back behind the wheel.

McGrenaghan’s barrister, Mr Peter Nolan, applied to Judge John Aylmer at Letterkenny Circuit Court to have a certificate extended to allow a senior counsel appointed to make an application in the case.

After some legal debate with State Solicitor for Donegal, Mr Kieran Dillon, Judge Aylmer said he was granting the application.In February, 2020, he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court where he applied for the restoration of his driving license telling court that he had failed to get a number of jobs because he does not have a license.

On that occasion several senior retired and serving members of An Garda Siochana were also present in court. The court was told that there is very little public transport where McGrenaghan lives and that he has to get a lift to Bridgend on the Donegal/Derry border to be driven to Dublin each Monday morning for work.

He said “It was a terrible mistake that day and I have lived with it all my life and I’m very sorry for what I done.” When asked what came up whenever he Googled his name, McGrenaghan replied “Cop killer.”

After some legal debate on that occasion in 2020 however, Mr Nolan told the court that he was withdrawing his application.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Man arrested by Garda over threats to senior Cabinet MinistersThreats under investigation understood to have been made to Ministers from all three Government parties

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Delivery man who lost part of leg after Garda crash eager to get home to BrazilJoao Henrique Ferreira, who has lived in Ireland for the last five years, suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an unmarked garda car on the motorway at around 3.30pm on Sunday

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Garda numbers assigned to roads policing fall furtherGardaí say 56 people have been arrested over the last 24 hours on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: ‘My son came here at 18 with a dream - now I’m going to take him home at 23 without one of his legs’Family and friends of Brazilian Deliveroo rider João Ferreira describe horror of Garda incident and aftermath

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Eyewitness tells of moment delivery driver lost leg in M50 garda car collisionThe incident happened on Saturday afternoon after gardai responded to a report that a motorbike had been stolen from a delivery driver in Sandyford

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕

IRISHMIRROR: Family of delivery driver who lost leg after being hit by Garda car speak outPals of Brazilian Joao Henrique Ferreira held a protest in central Dublin following yesterday following Saturday’s accident on the M50, south of the city

Source: IrishMirror | Read more ⮕