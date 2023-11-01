Analysis: Sweeney’s Ires departure caps turbulent year - but shareholder issues could yet resurface

Activist investors have been breathing down the board and management's necks since April, exercised that the company has “increasingly become an ineffective platform”. Further claims by one disgruntled investor said they had been “misled, cajoled, and stymied” by directors in their efforts to change how the company is run.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Margaret Sweeney to step down from Ires REIT after six years as chief executiveMs Sweeney will retire in April next year

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Margaret Sweeney to step down as Ires Reit chiefIt comes six months after shareholders moved to oust Sweeney, citing frustration over the firm’s direction

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

BUSINESSPOSTHQ: Markets Update: Ires leads Irish stocks higher as Eurozone inflation fallsInflation across Europe fell to a two-year low in October

Source: businessposthq | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Analysis: Is a Europe-wide recession now inevitable?With the euro zone economy in retreat, there is a now realistic chance that Europe will be in a recession by Christmas

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencersThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Business Today: New Web Summit CEO, Air travel to surge next year and should the lower earning pay more tax?The best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕