Business Post scoops 14 nominations in Irish Journalism Awards

Barry J Whyte leads the way in the awards, supported by Newsbrands, with three nominations for news reporter, broadsheet features writer and scoop for his exclusive report on President Michael D Higgins’ comments on the government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STELLARMAGAZINE: Get Excited! Boots' Best-Selling Fragrances Are Incredible Value This ChristmasSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Business Today: New Web Summit CEO, Air travel to surge next year and should the lower earning pay more tax?The best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Sherry Fitz doing business, falling energy bills, and being wary of online influencersThe best news, analysis and comment from The Irish Times business desk

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Sad News As Body Of Missing 61-Year-Old Is Found In DublinThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: COMMENT: How I discovered that charges for wedding dress appointments are rifeThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕

HERDOTIE: Inspiring: Miles’ Wish To Be Batkid Is Something That You Need To SeeThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie | Read more ⮕