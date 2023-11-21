Interest in Dublin and Midlands-North West seats as European Parliament elections approach

Frances Fitzgerald’s retirement has sparked a flurry of interest in her Dublin seat, while Barry Cowen is the name on everybody’s lips in Midlands-North West. An extra seat for the Midlands-North West European Parliament constituency has ratcheted up political chatter over who will put their name forward for election next June. Much of the focus in Dublin will be on the Sinn Féin ticket, with the party unexpectedly losing Lynn Boylan’s seat in 2019.

Boylan is expected to put her name forward again, with suggestions that Senator Fintan Warfield will also seek the nomination. Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews will seek re-election, with a running mate seen as unlikely





Parties want extra MEP seat allocated to Midlands North-WestTánaiste suggests Electoral Commission’s boundary review may impact on Barry Cowen seeking to run

