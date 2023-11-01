Fans Are Obsessed With North West's Adorable New Interview

In i–D’s new issue, North graces the magazine with her first ever solo cover; and an interview that shows us the real kid behind the paparazzi pictures and chaotic TikToks. Fans can’t get over how cute and funny North West really is – and surprisingly humble for a child of multi millionaires!

Chatting to the magazine, North tells i–D that she loves singing and performing. When asked where she gets it from, she says it’s “mostly from me,” before adding that she gets a “little bit” from her dad.

She appears throughout the conversation as the epitome of self confidence, but without any arrogance – it’s simply the endearing, un-self conscious way that happy kids behave.She proudly tells the publication that she got to do her “own edges” for the shoot, and says her style icon is herself. When it comes to describing North West in three words, she hesitates only for a moment.Other aspects of North’s answers reveal a seriously sweet personality nestled under her cheeky chatter.

She tells i–D that the best fashion show she’s ever been to was her “little sister’s fashion show in her closet”, and that she recently made some art for her mom’s birthday that she wants to keep a secret.North also shows an unexpected awareness of the value of money. Excuse our assumptions, but it seems most people reckoned North would think that money grows on trees.When it comes to what she wants to do in life, North mused over the cost of things.

North west said “she going walk dogs to make money for her art supplies because everything so expensive” meanwhile her mom and Dad a millionaire & billionaire

