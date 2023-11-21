Russia Vows to Resist NATO as Ukraine Regime is 'Toxic'

Russia cannot co-exist with the current Ukrainian "regime" and will resist the might of the NATO military alliance for as long as Moscow needs to achieve its aims, a senior Russian foreign ministry diplomat has said. "The current regime is absolutely toxic, we do not see any options for co-existence with it at the moment," Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told reporters in Moscow.

Mr Miroshnik said Ukraine had carried out crimes against civilians and that NATO had supplied forbidden weapons to Ukraine but that the West would eventually lose interest in Ukraine. "We can resist NATO just as much as we need to fulfill the tasks that the president has formulated," Mr Miroshnik said. Meanwhile, European Council President Charles Michel has arrived in Kyiv in a gesture of support as Ukraine marks 10 years since the start of mass protests that toppled a Moscow-backed president and set Kyiv on a resolute pro-Western cours





