Her Christmas Gift Guide: 8 luxury beauty gifts that are just too gorgeous for words.

So, we’ve done the work for you – having come up with a number of Christmas gift guides that will make this festive season easier.
This exclusive makeup set includes: The NEW! Easy Eye Palette in Charlotte Darling, a 6-shade palette of sunset-inspired hues of bronzed copper, peachy pink, rosy terracotta and chocolate browns. It also contains the Lip Cheat in Hot Gossip and Superstar Lips in Everlasting Kiss. GLORIOUS.Indulge your skin (or someone you love) with this divinely scented Pro-Collagen Rose collection, combining the power of Pro-Collagen with the delicate aroma of English roses.
Follow with the Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, which delivers the fast-acting results of a serum through a refreshing mist. It’s like gifting someone their very own spa.This innovative sheet mask is infused with 30ml of The Treatment Lotion’s energising vitality in every application. With Japanese skin-hugging technology and millions of jet-spun micro fibres that deliver a concentrated surge of renewing hydration, this mask plumps and energises for a healthy-looking glow in minutes. headtopics.com
Lastly, you get the Yon-Ka Advanced Optimiser Gel Lift, a smoothing tensor for the neck, décolleté and bust. It’s all wrapped up in a gorgeous vanity.This Christmas season, ghd has adorned their first SMART styler in a regal rose gold finish, to celebrate the glamour of the season and the majesty of Queens. Love that!
The unique wishbone hinge holds the advanced floating plates in perfect alignment while you style, giving you the power to create glamorous curls, mermaid waves or a sophisticated straight look with ease and control. The rounded barrel is perfect for versatile styling, so whether you’re a fierce Queen or an elegant one, you can sculpt the perfect festive style for you. headtopics.com