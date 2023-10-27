Girl gets the most romantic gift EVER from her boyfriend and the internet swoons

Although people often lament the death of romance and chivalry and other seemingly old-fashioned concepts, it seems for some couples, special gestures are more important than ever.

Twitter user Zara took to the social media site to share an adorable video of a gift made by her boyfriend Jasper, so that she would have something special to remind her of him while he’s away in college.Zara has described it as an ‘Explosion Box’ and it’s full of special photos and videos that mean something to the couple. Like, can you actually deal?!The video shows how much effort and time and thought went into putting the present together and honestly, it’s just so thoughtful.

Unsurprisingly, the video has received a HUGE reaction with almost 7,000 retweets and bordering on 13,000 favourites.@snikda_arazJasper and Zara have been together for about a year and the special box focuses on photos of some of their stand-out memories during the 12 months they’ve been going out. headtopics.com

Read more:

Herdotie »

WATCH: Irish Girl Group ‘Featuring X’ Release Brand New Track ‘Wild Love’The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Possibly The Biggest, Fattest, Longest, Most Expensive Bar Bill You Will Ever, Ever See…The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

Irish people who worked in New Zealand could be owed tax refundsThe average refund is €300. Read more ⮕