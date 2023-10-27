Gift Grub: Michael D is FUMING about the Dublin Marathon!

Dublin Marathon is on this weekend, and thousands of Irish athletes will take to the streets of the capital in search of a personal best. However, one Dublin resident is not impressed. President Michael D Higgins is sick and tired of the road closures, the blockages, and the general inconvenience. Hit play now to hear the full episode.

