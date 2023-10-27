– The Her.ie Guide To Dating In Ireland: Mind The Gap

In a new weekly feature, Her.ie goes behind enemy lines to see what it’s really like to be single in Ireland.

From speed dating to making speedy escapes, our no-holds-barred blog will follow one girl’s attempts to venture into the dating jungle, play the field and share any wisdom that she finds along the way!Since I went on a little exasperated rant about Tinder in last week’s post, a lot of you have been getting in touch with a few stories of encouragement so thanks for all the sweet emails, they give us a great giggle and put a smile on our faces.

One particularly caught my eye as I recently had a discussion with a friend about the age boundaries that we abide by when dating. I have to confess that I am fond of the odd silver fox and don’t really have an upper limit when it comes to dating. Now, I’m not saying that I’m hanging around nursing homes at the weekend looking for a sugar daddy but I’m pretty open minded if someone happens to be that bit older. headtopics.com

After a little friendly banter, I got enough info to do the traditional ‘creep’ on him. Turned out he was from the same parish as my friend’s boyfriend and he filled us in on the details. We happily discovered that he was not a convicted criminal or secretly married. And, as a bonus, it turned out he hadn’t lied yet. So he asked me for a coffee date. Now, I’m a tea drinker but I understand that older men like coffee so I went with it. I suppose they need more energy at that age.

Armed with my secret information on his mother’s occupation, what car his father drives and a story on how his brother used to coach the under-eight hurling team, I sashayed off in my best wedges (having heard he was of suitable height and not a short arse) to meet him in Starbucks. The conversation flowed and I really felt at ease. headtopics.com

