Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Suspends Campaign and Endorses Trump

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his campaign for president and endorsed Donald Trump, marking a significant setback for his once-promising candidacy. DeSantis suffered a major loss in the Iowa caucuses and decided to withdraw from the race. He stated that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Trump another chance and that he believes the party should not return to the old Republican guard.





IrishTimes » / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iowa event shows abortion could be lingering issue for Republican frontrunner in the US presidential raceFormer US president Donald Trump appeared at a town hall in Iowa while his main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination were partaking in a debate.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Woman who lost sister to ovarian cancer saves another woman's life after ad campaignA woman who lost her sister to ovarian cancer just eight days after her diagnosis has since saved another woman’s life after taking part in an ad campaign about the signs to look out for.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza campaignSouth Africa has filed a legal action against Israel, accusing it of breaching the UN genocide convention in its conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza. The case demands the suspension of Israel's military campaign and alleges that Israel's actions are genocidal in nature.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Iowa event shows abortion could be lingering issue for Republican frontrunner in the US presidential raceFormer US president Donald Trump appeared at a town hall in Iowa while his main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination were partaking in a debate.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Exciting Day of Racing with Grade 1s in Ireland and the UKNo fewer than 11 race meetings take place today across Ireland and the UK, including many brilliant Grade 1s. Ran over three miles, it is one of the most famous races in the national hunt calendar. Willie Mullins would love to repeat the success of Florida Pearl in 2001 and Tornado Flyer in 2021, and he runs two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho. The English charge will be led by the defending champion Bravemansame, whose trainer, Paul Nicholls, has won the race a record 13 times. There is also Grade 1 action from Leopardstown, where Facile Vega is the hot favourite in the Racing Post Novice Chase. We will also be keeping track of events at Limerick, Down Royal and Aintree on the busiest day of the year in national hunt racing. What a day of racing! Constitution Hill showed himself to be the biggest star of national hunt racing, but the story of the day was undoubtedly the €850 horse Hewick winning the King George. Shark Hanlon has won the biggest prize of his career and it's going to be a hell of a party.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Iowa event shows abortion could be lingering issue for Republican frontrunner in the US presidential raceFormer US president Donald Trump appeared at a town hall in Iowa while his main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination were partaking in a debate.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »